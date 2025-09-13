Chandigarh: Five get life term for killing 21-year-old vendor

Nearly four years after the murder of a roadside vendor in Mauli Jagran, the court of additional sessions judge Sanjay Sandhir, on Thursday, awarded life imprisonment to five youths who were held guilty for the murder of a 21-year-old youth. The court dismissed the plea of the defence counsel that the complainant, who is the victim’s father, was not an eye witness. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The court sentenced Bharat, Gurdev, Anil, Pardeep and Rahul to life imprisonment. The victim was identified as Amit, a roadside vendor. He used to sell snacks on his cart.

As per the prosecution, Amit had borrowed a scooter from one of the suspects on Holi in March 2021. He met with an accident following which the scooter was damaged. “The victim had paid ₹1,500 to the accused. However, the accused was demanding more money,” the prosecution said.

The case was registered in April 2021 when the convicts Bharat, Rahul, Guru and Pardeep, all residents of Mauli Complex, stabbed the victim on his back, following an argument with him over money.

“He was stabbed once, which turned fatal for him,” said the prosecution. The police registered a case of murder at the Mauli Jagran police station against all accused.

The court relied on strong scientific evidence while sentencing the accused to life. In the judgment, court stated, “The ocular evidence of the eye witnesses also has been corroborated by the scientific evidence of Dr Devinder Kumar who gave the DNA report regarding the blood stains on weapon of offence and the DNA profile of the deceased.”

The court dismissed the plea of the defence counsel that the complainant, who is the victim’s father, was not an eyewitness.

“Under these facts and circumstances the testimony of complainant who himself was not an eye witness of the occurrence itself does not make the aforesaid scientific, medical, ocular evidence and evidence of official/police witnesses produced by the prosecution doubtful,” said the court.

A key eye witness, Sahil stated that the fight was between Amit and Bharat for ₹100 regarding the damage caused to the borrowed scooter.