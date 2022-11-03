Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Folk song, dance contests mark Day 2 of PU Youth Fest at DAV-10

Chandigarh: Folk song, dance contests mark Day 2 of PU Youth Fest at DAV-10

chandigarh news
Published on Nov 03, 2022 01:18 AM IST

Folk song and dance competitions marked Day 2 of the three-day Punjab University Youth and Heritage Festival being organised at DAV College in Sector 10 on Wednesday

A participant at the doll-making competition during the youth fest at DAV College, Sector 10, on Wednesday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
A participant at the doll-making competition during the youth fest at DAV College, Sector 10, on Wednesday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Folk song and dance competitions marked Day 2 of the three-day Punjab University Youth and Heritage Festival being organised at DAV College in Sector 10 on Wednesday.

In the other contests, DAV-10 won the first prize in chikku making, while SD College secured the first prize in gudiya making. The basket, paranda and nala making titles were secured by SD College. In poem writing, DAV 10 stood first, while CCET-26 won in story writing. The Government College for Arts, Sector 10, stood first in the English handwriting competition, while SGGS-26 got the first prize in Punjabi handwriting.

Pawan Sharma, principal of DAV-10, said the objective of these competitions was to create awareness among the youth about the rich heritage of the state.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 03, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out