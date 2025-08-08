Search
Fri, Aug 08, 2025
Chandigarh: Former MP Kher clears her house dues, pays 13 lakh

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Aug 08, 2025 08:58 am IST

On July 23, The Assistant Controller (F&A) Rents had served a notice to the former city MP for payment of ₹12.76 lakh in dues for a government-allocated house in Sector 7

Two weeks after office of the Chandigarh Assistant Controller (F&A) Rents issued notice to former MP Kirron Kher, seeking 12.76-lakh licence fee dues for a government-allotted house, Kher has deposited an amount of 13.13 lakh with the UT Assistant Controller (F&A) Rents in regard to her official residence.

Kirron Kher (HT File)
On July 23, The Assistant Controller (F&A) Rents had served a notice to the former city MP for payment of 12.76 lakh in dues for a government-allocated house in Sector 7. According to officials, the former MP had deposited the total outstanding amount of 13,13,220 and obtained the no dues certificate.

The notice was sent to her residence in Sector 8-A on June 24, asking her to clear the dues immediately. If not paid on time, a 12% annual interest will also be levied. The house, T-6/23 in Sector 7, was allotted to Kher during her tenure as an MP.

As per the notice, the licence fee dues total 5,725, covering regular ones from July 2023 to October 5, 2024, and unauthorised occupation from October 6, 2024, to January 5, 2025, attracted a 100% penalty amounting to 3.64 lakh, as per a notification dated March 13, 2020. From January 6 to April 12, 2025 (till official vacation date), a 200% penalty has been imposed, adding up to 8.20 lakh, on Kher.

The rent controller also added additional interest and miscellaneous charges, including 26,106 (from November 8, 2017, as per old notification) and 59,680 as 12% annual interest calculated till April 30. In a communication to the Assistant Controller (F&A) Rents, the former MP had requested a clarification and revision of calculation in accordance with the rules.

