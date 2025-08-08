Chandigarh: Former MP Kher clears her house dues, pays 13 lakh

Two weeks after office of the Chandigarh Assistant Controller (F&A) Rents issued notice to former MP Kirron Kher, seeking ₹12.76-lakh licence fee dues for a government-allotted house, Kher has deposited an amount of ₹13.13 lakh with the UT Assistant Controller (F&A) Rents in regard to her official residence. Kirron Kher (HT File)

On July 23, The Assistant Controller (F&A) Rents had served a notice to the former city MP for payment of ₹12.76 lakh in dues for a government-allocated house in Sector 7. According to officials, the former MP had deposited the total outstanding amount of ₹13,13,220 and obtained the no dues certificate.

The notice was sent to her residence in Sector 8-A on June 24, asking her to clear the dues immediately. If not paid on time, a 12% annual interest will also be levied. The house, T-6/23 in Sector 7, was allotted to Kher during her tenure as an MP.

As per the notice, the licence fee dues total ₹5,725, covering regular ones from July 2023 to October 5, 2024, and unauthorised occupation from October 6, 2024, to January 5, 2025, attracted a 100% penalty amounting to ₹3.64 lakh, as per a notification dated March 13, 2020. From January 6 to April 12, 2025 (till official vacation date), a 200% penalty has been imposed, adding up to ₹8.20 lakh, on Kher.

The rent controller also added additional interest and miscellaneous charges, including ₹26,106 (from November 8, 2017, as per old notification) and ₹59,680 as 12% annual interest calculated till April 30. In a communication to the Assistant Controller (F&A) Rents, the former MP had requested a clarification and revision of calculation in accordance with the rules.