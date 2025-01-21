Menu Explore
Chandigarh: Four youth get life term for killing 18-year-old

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jan 21, 2025 09:06 AM IST

As per the prosecution, on December 30, 2022, Ashish, originally from Uttar Pradesh, was brutally murdered by the accused because he refused to give them money

A local court on Monday sentenced four people to life imprisonment for the murder of an 18-year-old man in 2022.

The court also imposed a fine of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>30,000 each on all the convicts. (iStock)
The court also imposed a fine of 30,000 each on all the convicts. (iStock)

The sentenced youths were identified as Anil, alias Kancha, 21; Karan, alias Jhalla, 21; David, 21, and Deepak, 21. All are residents of Mauli village and said to be drug addicts.

As per the prosecution, on December 30, 2022, Ashish, originally from Uttar Pradesh, was brutally murdered by the accused because he refused to give them money. He was a street vendor and lived with his brother Mithun in Mauli village.

On the night of the incident, around 10 pm, Ashish had left the house to get milk. While returning, the accused asked him for money. When he refused, they attacked him with knives. When he tried to evade them, the attackers also ran after him. After covering some distance, the accused surrounded him, prolonging their attack with knives. After receiving the information, a police team had immediately rushed Ashish to the hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Police registered a case against the accused under Section 302, 307, 341, 506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), later arresting them.

