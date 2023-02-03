Chandigarh: Fraudsters dupe Hotel Parkview guest through fake website; FIR registered

The deputy general manager of Hotel Parkview has lodged a first information report against unidentified scamster(s) for cheating a hotel’s customer by creating a fake website and accepting advance payment from him fraudulently.

In addition to loss of goodwill and money, complainant Vinit Chandra said, the scam has also caused a major harassment to the Sector-24 hotel, a unit of Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Development Corporation Limited.

The first information report (FIR) registered on Wednesday carried a reference of the mail sent by victim Rajinder, claiming that he was defrauded while booking a room at Hotel Parkview.

“Someone has changed the hotel’s contact information available in the public domain and created a fake link, which redirects the customers to a duplicate website, where personal details such as credit card numbers are sought. The fraudsters, in case of Rajinder, asked him to make advance payment on Google Pay to confirm the booking,” Chandra told the police.

“Guests are getting duped and also face harassment when they don’t find a room at the hotel despite making the payment,” the complainant said, while seeking the removal of the fake website.

The FIR has been registered sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code at Chandigarh’s cyber crime police station.