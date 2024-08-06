Chandigarh: Gallant teen foils theft bid at home

A teenage boy thwarted a theft attempt at his home in Phase-1, Bapu Dham Colony (BDC) Sector 26. The incident occurred around 2.45 pm on Sunday when 17-year-old Aditya, was awoken by the presence of an intruder in his bedroom on the first floor of their residence. In the complaint, Aditya stated that he had been sleeping when he suddenly opened his eyes to find a boy attempting to steal articles from his room. (iStock)

In the complaint, Aditya stated that he had been sleeping when he suddenly opened his eyes to find a boy attempting to steal articles from his room. Reacting quickly, he tried to apprehend the thief, who then fled the scene. Displaying courage and presence of mind, the teen gave chase and managed to catch the suspect in a street near his house.

The accused, identified as 24-year-old Vishal, a resident of Phase-3, BDC Sector 26, was handed over to police officials upon their arrival. Based on Aditya’s statement, a case under Sections 331(3), 62, and 305 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered against him.