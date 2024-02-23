 Chandigarh: Gang of online fraudsters busted, 3 arrested - Hindustan Times
Chandigarh: Gang of online fraudsters busted, 3 arrested

Chandigarh: Gang of online fraudsters busted, 3 arrested

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 23, 2024 10:44 AM IST

The cyber crime unit of Chandigarh Police arrested three people involved in a fraudulent scheme targeting users of online sales platforms.

Investigation was initiated on the complaint of Suresh Kumar, who fell victim to the fraudulent scheme, following which, the police arrested Hakam Deen, Aqib Khan and Iqbal, all residents of Rajasthan (iStock)

The case was registered in January under Sections 419 (punishment for cheating by personation), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), and 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

An investigation was initiated on the complaint of Suresh Kumar, who fell victim to the fraudulent scheme, following which, the police arrested Hakam Deen, Aqib Khan and Iqbal, all residents of Rajasthan.

Kumar reported that he received a message via Facebook from an acquaintance, Akhilesh Chaurasia, a UP cadre Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, indicating the availability of household items for sale due to a transfer. Following this, Kumar engaged in communication with an individual claiming to be Santosh Kumar, a CRPF officer. Trusting the authenticity of the offer, he transferred 40,000 via Paytm to the seller. Subsequently, the seller ceased communication when Kumar realised that he was duped.

Upon tracing the mobile numbers and conducting thorough investigations, the Cyber Crime unit identified the perpetrators’ locations and executed raids, leading to the arrest of the accused.

