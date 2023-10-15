Chandigarh: GGDSD College lifts overall trophy for 9th time in a row

Goswami Ganesh Dutta Sanatan Dharma (GGDSD) College, Sector 32, Chandigarh, once again won the overall trophy for the ninth consecutive time with a whopping margin of 37 points at the Panjab University Zonal Youth and Heritage Festival 2023, Zone A.

Participants performing bhangra during the Panjab University Zonal Youth & Heritage festival at Guru Gobind Singh College (Ravi Kumar/HT)

College principal Dr Ajay Sharma shared, ”The college has maintained its tradition of excellence by winning the trophy continuously for nine times. It is indeed a matter of pride and it reflects the hard work and commitment of the students and teachers alike. A front runner in world class education, the college has proved its mettle in extra-curricular activities.”

The students of GGDSD college showcased exceptional dancing skills, musical finesse, potential in theatrical acts, rhetorical proficiency, creative acumen, artistic ability and expertise in creating heritage items.

The first position was bagged in Bhangra, group folk dance (Luddi), folk instrument, folk orchestra, folk song, group bhajan, bhand, heritage quiz and poem recitation.

The students made it to the top slot in the heritage and fine arts items like cartooning, naala making, tokri making, pranda making, eennu making, khiddo making, crochet, phulkari and dasuti/cross stitch.

The college won second position in rangoli, still life, photography, quiz, group dance, one act play, vaar singing chikku making, bagh, pakhi making and elocution.

The third spot was taken in items like skit, mime, mimicry, histronics, poster making, collage making, classical vocal music, kali singing, group song, ladies traditional song, classical dance, peerhi making, mitti de khidaune, knitting and music (non-percussion)

In individual category as well by bagging first prize in bhangra, luddi, group dance, bhajan, skit, mime, bhand; second in kali singing; and third in folk orchestra and vaar singing.

