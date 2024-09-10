Chandigarh: GMCH-32 celebrates its 33rd annual day

Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, organised its 33rd annual day on Monday at the college auditorium. Punjab governor and UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria was the chief guest at the event. UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria during the 33rd annual day event at GMCH-32 in Chandigarh on Monday. (Keshav Singh/ HT)

In his address, the governor highlighted the increase in medical seats across the country and Ayushman Bharat scheme, the medical cover initiative. He emphasised that the scheme not only provides treatment but also promotes comprehensive health reforms, especially for underprivileged and marginalised communities.

He also spoke about the Pradhan Mantri Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana, which aims to strengthen India’s healthcare infrastructure to combat emerging diseases.

He also touched on the “Heal by India” initiative, which focuses on increasing the global mobility of Indian healthcare professionals, in line with India’s philosophy of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” (the world is one family).

During the event, Kataria released this year’s college magazine and distributed awards to students excelling in academics, sports, and other activities.

Dr Vaibhav Garg, an MBBS graduate (2018) from GMCH, was honoured for topping the PG NEET 2024. Faculty members, including Dr Varsha Gupta, Dr Lipika Gautam, Dr Monika Gupta, Dr Kiran Parkash, and Dr Sonia Puri, were recognised for their outstanding contributions in research.

UT adviser Rajeev Verma was the guest of honour, with secretary of medical education and research Ajay Chagti also in attendance. The event concluded with a cultural performance.