Chandigarh Golf League 2024: Sultans record massive win over Signature by KLV

Carrying forward the momentum, the Sultans of Swing recorded their third consecutive win during the ongoing Chandigarh Golf League 2024, against Signature by KLV at the Chandigarh Golf Club greens on Friday. Sultans won 6-1. A Ninjas player in action during Chandigarh Golf League on Friday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

The contest between Tee Birds and Moksha Royals ended in a draw. Ninjas outplayed Pirates of the Greens 5.5-1.5 to keep alive their chances of qualifying for the knockout stages.

Captain’s 18 secured a 4-3 win over Swinging Samurai as the final match of the day went down to the final hole. Randeep Singh equalled the biggest singles win of this edition with a 9&7 scoreline in his favour as Padamjit Sandhu braved his opponent to win 2 Up. Two fourball games finished all square and Jaipal Hundal - Brig HS Gill dialled in a point for the Samurai.

The Ninjas are rejuvenated this season and after a slow start, they have won their second consecutive match. They started on the front foot with Amarinder Bindra winning his singles game 6&5 with Dalip Kang following it up. For the Pirates, Avirat Sundra and Col Rupendra Singh managed to salvage a tie after being down 3 holes with 3 left to play. Zorawar Singh and Tanveer Grewal added the finishing touch with a 2 Up win for the Ninjas.

Signature by KLV could not salvage more than one game win despite hanging in there in a few other games against Sultans. Tarun Lehal and Yogeshwar Ghuman won the singles games while the Bikramjit Bhinder - Gaurav Sethi combo won 6&5 to put their team on the top of the leaderboard.

The Moksha Royals followed up their impressive win in the last match with a spirited performance against the Tee Birds. Dhruv Kumar halved his game against Saurabh Mangat as Shaurya Sharma continued his rich form by carding another point for the Tee Birds. Four games went to the final hole with the Arvind Bajaj-Sehajbir Singh Sidhu pair winning 1 Up.

Results

Signature by KLV 1-6 Sultans of Swing; Tee Birds 3.5-3.5 Moksha Royals; Golf Ninjas 5.5-1.5 Pirates of the Greens; Swinging Samurai 3-4 Captain’s 18