Chandigarh Golf League: Gladiators pip Canam Raptors

Jubilee Chandigarh Gladiators got the better of Canam Raptors 5-2 in a one-sided contest during the ongoing Chandigarh Golf League at the Chandigarh Golf Club greens on Sunday. A player of Chandigarh Gladiators, which notched up a thumping win over Canam Raptors, the champion of first edition of Chandigarh Golf League, with 5-2 margin. (HT Photo)

The Punjab Aces logged a thumping 6-1 win over Golf Masters on the ninth day of the league.

Hunting Hawks posted yet another 5-2 win, this time over Soaring Eagles.

The Fairway Comets managed to win their first match this season with a masterful 6-1 scoreline against Empire. This win puts them on the path to qualification with Sandeep Sandhu winning his singles game 1-up and Admiral Sunil Lanba bringing home a point 3&2. Raman Gill and Sandeep Sandhu (Bawa) won their four-ball game 4&3, however, the rest of the games were close and could have gone either way. Prithvi Sandhu and Gurpreet Singh Khera anchored the match with a 2&1 win.

In a match featuring the Aces and Tee Birds, Aces started on the right foot as Brig HPS Dhillon (5&3) and Rupinder Singh (4&2) won their singles games. Tejinder Grewal and Brig Manmohan Singh Dhanoa won huge with an 8&7 to keep the points coming in while Balpreet Ghuman-Shiv Sekhon also posted a 5&4 result in their favour.

Carrying forward their fine form, the Gladiators rode high with a second consecutive win after putting Canam Raptors through the grinder. SDS Batth won 6&5 and Col Narjit Singh completed the singles sweep with a 4&2 win. A couple of close games followed despite Col IS Bains and Maj Gen Amarjit Singh winning 8&7.

While the Hunting Hawks won a third consecutive match by the same scoreline and similar to the other matches, the story was of singles going their way- courtesy RS Dagar and Kulwaran Singh. In an intense contest, Amrik Randhawa and VK Singh won their game 4&3 while the final two games went to each side 3&2.

Results

Canam Raptors 2-5 Jubilee Chandigarh Gladiators

Golf Masters 1-6 Punjab Aces

Soaring Eagles 2-5 Hunting Hawks

Empire 1-6 Fairway Comets