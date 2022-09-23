Chandigarh Golf League: Netsmartz Tigers log impressive victory

Netsmartz Tigers began their campaign by beating the in​-f​o​rm Swinging Samurais 5.5-1.5 ​during the ongoing Chandigarh Golf League at the Chandigarh Golf Club on Thursday.

The Green Gators went up and down in their match against the Ninjas and eventually beat them 5-2. RS Bedi of Green Gators also recorded the biggest win of the day after winning 8 and 7.​

The most exciting contest was between Captain’s 18 and Soaring Eagles that ended with both sides splitting a point on the final hole of the match. Four of the seven games went to the last two holes to decide their fate and both sides recovered from trailing positions in a tough battle.

On a day of tight matches, Partee Panthers and Empire also shared points with three of their matches going down to the wire.