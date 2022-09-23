Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh Golf League: Netsmartz Tigers log impressive victory

Chandigarh Golf League: Netsmartz Tigers log impressive victory

chandigarh news
Published on Sep 23, 2022 03:59 AM IST

The most exciting contest on Day 2 of the Chandigarh Golf League was between Captain’s 18 and Soaring Eagles that ended with both sides splitting a point on the final hole of the match

A club member in action during the Chandigarh Golf League underway at the Chandigarh Golf Club. (HT Photo)
A club member in action during the Chandigarh Golf League underway at the Chandigarh Golf Club. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Netsmartz Tigers began their campaign by beating the in​-f​o​rm Swinging Samurais 5.5-1.5 ​during the ongoing Chandigarh Golf League at the Chandigarh Golf Club on Thursday.

The Green Gators went up and down in their match against the Ninjas and eventually beat them 5-2. RS Bedi of Green Gators also recorded the biggest win of the day after winning 8 and 7.​

The most exciting contest was between Captain’s 18 and Soaring Eagles that ended with both sides splitting a point on the final hole of the match. Four of the seven games went to the last two holes to decide their fate and both sides recovered from trailing positions in a tough battle.

On a day of tight matches, Partee Panthers and Empire also shared points with three of their matches going down to the wire.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 23, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out