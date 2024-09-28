Chandigarh Golf League: Partee Panthers, Captain’s 18 march ahead, log victories

Carrying forward the winning momentum, Partee Panthers recorded a fine 5-2 win over Golf Ninjas during the ongoing Chandigarh Golf League 2024 being played at the Chandigarh Golf Club greens. Partee Panthers player Bharat Bhandari in action during Chandigarh Golf League at Chandigarh Golf Club on Friday. (HT Photo)

The win assures them a place in the knockout stages as they tied their opponents at the Group A leaderboard, with a match to play.

Meanwhile, defending champions Captain’s 18 kept their qualification hopes alive with a 4-3 win over Seven Iron while Pirates of the Green recorded a fine win over Swinging Samurai 4.5-2.5. In the final match of the day, Sultans of Swing pipped Punjab Aces to maintain their unbeaten run and put them in a prime position to get a bye into the quarter-finals.

The Partee Panthers saw the Ninjas take early leads in most of the games. Both the singles games lasted the course as Girish Virk won 1 Up for the Ninjas while Ramnik Tiwana overturned a two-hole deficit by winning the final three holes in a dramatic turnaround. As many as three Panthers pairs won 3&2 to dominate the fourball games as the Ninjas could only score one more point.

Col AS Bajwa won his singles for the Captain’s 18 along with team mate Randeep Singh, who managed to cross the line in a close contest. Seven Iron did better of the two teams in the fourball games with Col BS Rangi & Gurjit S Lehal highlighting with a 5&3 win. YS Bains & Wg Cdr LS Sandhu won a point for Captain’s 18 in the anchor game 4&2.

Swinging Samurai came into the match with a vital win in their last match but could keep up with the pace set by the Pirates of the Greens. Muneet Jakhar gave them an early point from his singles while the Ashray Gakhar-Maj Gen KJS Thind combo won the anchor game 5&3 to round off the points. Despite SK Sharma’s 5&4 win in the singles, Samurai couldn’t convert against Seven Iron as the other games went to the final hole.

The Sultans of Swing came out firing with Yogeshwarpreet Ghuman (2&1) and Tarun Lehal (5&4) winning their singles against Punjab Aces. The first two fourball games also went the Sultans’ way in a contest where six games finished on the penultimate hole or later. The Aces got home in the final three games with Harpreet Singh-Baljinder Sidhu pairing a 2&1 win.