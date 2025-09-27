Chandigarh Golf League takes off with Sultans’ victory over Royals

The Sultans of Swing kicked off the Chandigarh Golf League (CGL) 2025 at the Chandigarh Golf Club (CGC) with a victory over the Moksha Royals on Friday. Punjab governor and UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria inaugurating the Chandigarh Golf League 2025 at the Chandigarh Golf Club on Friday. (HT Photo)

Former India international golfer Feroz Singh Garewal set the pace for the Sultans, delivering a strong start with a 3 & 1 win in his match.

Tarun Lehal closed out his singles game with a 3&2 win. The pair of Dilsher Sukhija and Sampat Singh posted a dominant 4 & 3 win to cancel out Darvesh Kumar and Tejpal Brar’s 3 & 2 point for the Royals. The Sultans sealed the overall victory with a convincing 4 & 2 win from Rabbin Saini and Col PS Mangat.

Hunting Hawks, led by Kulwaran Singh’s performance, blanked the Soaring Eagles by 7-0. Singh won 6 & 5 in his singles game backed by his skipper Kulvinder Singh who won 3 & 1. The fourball games were closer than what the result suggests as three finished on the penultimate hole and one finishing on the final hole. GS Bakshi and Ravibir Singh carded a 3 & 2 win to record the first sweep of the fourth season.

In another match, Golf Masters and Chandigarh Gladiators played out a hard fight draw as they split the seven points on offer. Navjot Mann, the Masters captain began with a bang of 6 & 5 win, which was followed by Jaswant Khara and Gurpreet Virk’s point and Justice HS Gill - HS Mann pair’s 3 & 2 win pulling the three points for their team. The Gladiators, second runners up last year, fought back by claiming three fourball games including Brig PPS Dhillon and Capt MS Bedi’s 4 & 3 win.

The final match of the day saw some fireworks as Punjab Aces prevailed over Empire. TS Grewal and Col AS Sekhon carded a 5 & 4 win after Mivaan Singh’s 4 & 2 singles win and the pair of Jaskirat Dulet and Rupinder Singh had put the early points on the board. Empire pulled back with a 3 & 2 singles win by Parminder Singh Bajwa and twin 2 & 1 wins in the fourball games.

The final match also saw Col HS Brar hitting a hole in one on the 14th hole of the golf course with nine iron in hand.

Earlier, Gulab Chand Kataria, governor of Punjab and UT administrator, inaugurated the CGL 2025. He was received by club president Ravibir Singh after which he declared the league open.