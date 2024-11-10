Chandigarh golfer Karandeep finishes runner-up at Poona Club Open

Delhi’s Kshitij Naveed Kaul fired a cool and confident four-under 67 in the last round highlighted by a dramatic final hole birdie to emerge wire-to-wire champion at a total of 20-under 264 at The Poona Club Open, an ₹1 crore event, played at the Poona Club Golf Course in Pune. Karandeep Kochhar (64-66-70-65) of Chandigarh, who was overnight tied third and three off the lead, came up with a strong six-under 65 on Saturday to earn the runner-up spot at 19-under 265. It was Kshitij Naveed Kaul fourth professional title and his second at the Poona Club Golf Course. (HT File)

The 23-year-old Kshitij (64-66-67-67), who won on the PGTI after two years, collected a prize money cheque worth ₹15 lakhs to zoom 31 spots to 18th position in the PGTI Ranking. It was Kaul’s fourth professional title and his second at the Poona Club Golf Course.