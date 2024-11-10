Menu Explore
Chandigarh golfer Karandeep finishes runner-up at Poona Club Open

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Nov 10, 2024 08:16 AM IST

The 23-year-old Kshitij (64-66-67-67), who won on the PGTI after two years, collected a prize money cheque worth ₹15 lakhs to zoom 31 spots to 18th position in the PGTI Ranking.

Delhi’s Kshitij Naveed Kaul fired a cool and confident four-under 67 in the last round highlighted by a dramatic final hole birdie to emerge wire-to-wire champion at a total of 20-under 264 at The Poona Club Open, an 1 crore event, played at the Poona Club Golf Course in Pune. Karandeep Kochhar (64-66-70-65) of Chandigarh, who was overnight tied third and three off the lead, came up with a strong six-under 65 on Saturday to earn the runner-up spot at 19-under 265.

It was Kshitij Naveed Kaul fourth professional title and his second at the Poona Club Golf Course. (HT File)
It was Kshitij Naveed Kaul fourth professional title and his second at the Poona Club Golf Course. (HT File)

The 23-year-old Kshitij (64-66-67-67), who won on the PGTI after two years, collected a prize money cheque worth 15 lakhs to zoom 31 spots to 18th position in the PGTI Ranking. It was Kaul’s fourth professional title and his second at the Poona Club Golf Course.

