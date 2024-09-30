Chandigarh golfer Sandeep Bobby Sandhu set to represent India again

Bringing glory to Chandigarh, local golfer Sandeep Bobby Sandhu recently clinched the Golf Union All India Senior Amateur Golf Championship held in Noida. Sandeep played shooting rounds of 77, 76 and 76 to take the title. He was joint leader after day one with a score of 77 and on day two he shot a round of 76 to consolidate his position to take a three-shot lead. On the final day, continuing to play steady, he shot another round of 76 to win by four shots over Gaurav Gosh from Kolkata, who was the defending champion. This is the second year consecutively that Chandigarh golfer Sandeep has been selected to represent India. (HT Photo)

With this victory Sandeep is selected to represent India in The Asia Pacific Golf Championship to be played in Vietnam in October end. This is the second year consecutively that Sandeep has been selected to represent India. He is currently order of merit winner on the AVT Golf Tour and will be representing India at South Africa Senior Amateur Golf Championship October 16 to 18.