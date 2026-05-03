...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Chandigarh: Governor felicitates winners as Gully Cricket Tournament 2026 concludes

In the boys’ category, team number 93 clinched the title after defeating team number 159 in a thrilling Super Over, while in the girls’ category, team number 32 registered a commanding nine-wicket win over team number 1 to lift the trophy

Published on: May 03, 2026 05:32 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Advertisement

The fourth edition of the Allengers Gully Cricket Tournament 2026, organised by the UT Cricket Association (UTCA) in collaboration with Chandigarh Police, concluded with Punjab governor and UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria felicitating the winning and runner-up teams at Punjab Lok Bhavan.

Cash prizes of 3 lakh were awarded to all semifinalist teams in both categories (HT Photo)

The tournament, which began on April 17 at Sector 16 Cricket Stadium, saw participation from 288 teams, including 256 boys’ teams and 32 girls’ teams, involving nearly 3,400 players aged 14 to 19 years. The initiative aimed at providing a competitive platform to young cricketers while promoting discipline and steering youth away from substance abuse, in line with the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan.

In the boys’ category, team number 93 clinched the title after defeating team number 159 in a thrilling Super Over, while in the girls’ category, team number 32 registered a commanding nine-wicket win over team number 1 to lift the trophy. Reena and Nitin Kumar were adjudged the best batters in the girls’ and boys’ categories respectively, while Tanya and Dhruv were declared the best bowlers.

The administrator further revealed that memorandums of understanding (MoUs) will soon be signed with sports associations to facilitate better utilisation of government school grounds and support underprivileged players.

UTCA chairman Sanjay Tandon said performances during the tournament were closely monitored, with promising players being identified for higher-level opportunities, including pathways to BCCI-affiliated tournaments. He also shared that UTCA’s Nandini Sharma has been selected for a World Cup squad.

 
chandigarh police
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: Governor felicitates winners as Gully Cricket Tournament 2026 concludes
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: Governor felicitates winners as Gully Cricket Tournament 2026 concludes
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.