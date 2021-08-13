Chandigarh govt school teacher accused of sexual harassment

A government school teacher has been accused of behaving inappropriately with his students and sexually harassing them.

A group of girls studying in Class 10 at a government high school in the city have handed in a complaint regarding this to the Chandigarh Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (CCPCR).

The girls have alleged that after schools reopened from July 19 onwards, one of their teachers had been behaving inappropriately with them and that they were now afraid of going to his classes again.

Speaking about this, CCPCR chairperson Harjinder Kaur said, “We have an established protocol in these matters and have advised the girls to go to the police. We will seek a follow-up report from them.”

Meanwhile, the police are looking into the matter and haven’t registered a case as of now. Officials of the senior education department also said that they were looking into the matter. “A school-level inquiry has already been conducted and it was found that the teacher was being too strict with them and the students wanted the teacher to be changed, which is why these allegations were made,” an official said.

The official added that another high-level probe will be conducted by the UT district education officer (DEO) to look into the allegations and strict action will be taken if these are found to be true.