Chandigarh: Govt teachers protest delay in DA payments

Deputation Employees and Joint Teachers Association (JTA) organised a protest at the Sector 20 masjid ground on Friday evening for not receiving dearness allowance for two years. They demanded that arrears and dearness allowance pending for two years be paid from the state budget to teachers working under the Samagra Shiksha scheme of the Centre. Government teachers on deputation during a protest in Chandigarh on Friday. (HT Photo)

While the employees on deputation from Punjab and Haryana which included teachers, doctors and employees from food and water supply and engineering department were to march towards the Punjab governor and UT administrator’s house, due to the police deployment they were stopped.

Chandigarh UT Welfare Association (Deputationist) president Ranveer Jhorar said that not implementing dearness allowance for the employees on deputation for the last two years is sheer injustice. He said that there is a clear written order that if an employee comes on deputation to UT, then he will get dearness allowance of UT. Despite this, not releasing dearness allowance seems like a conspiracy of the Chandigarh administration. He added that this was their first demonstration, and they plan to hold further demonstrations in the future. He added that till date a new deputation policy has not been drafted by the UT.

Joint Teachers Association convener Ramesh Chand Sharma, legal adviser Arvind Rana and general secretary Ajay Sharma said that not giving dearness allowance and arrears for the last two years to the 1,000 government school teachers working in Samagra Shiksha is insensitive.

They said that there are guidelines from the Ministry of Education, Project Approval Board that if the Chandigarh administration wants, it can give DA from the state budget. Despite this, no meaningful solution has been found by the administration till now. Arvind Rana said that this is not a new thing that the administration cannot put its share in a 100% funded scheme. This has been done in PM Poshan Scheme Chandigarh for the last several years. The representatives said that if this can be done in one scheme, then why is the Chandigarh administration not implementing it in the other scheme.