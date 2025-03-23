Menu Explore
Chandigarh grenade attack: NIA files challan against Rinda, Passia among 4

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 23, 2025 09:28 AM IST

The chargesheet also names accused Rohan Masih and Vishal Masih, who had hurled the hand grenade on Rinda and Passia’s directions

Over six months after a grenade was lobbed at a house in Sector 10-D on September 11, 2024, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has submitted a chargesheet against US-based gangster-turned-Khalistani leader Harpreet Singh, alias Happy Passia, and Pakistan-based terrorist Harwinder Singh Rinda.

The chargesheet has invoked Sections 13 and 16 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act; Sections 109, 351 (2), 333 and 61 of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita; and Sections 3, 4, 5 and 6 of Explosive Substance Act against the four accused. (HT file photo)
The chargesheet has invoked Sections 13 and 16 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act; Sections 109, 351 (2), 333 and 61 of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita; and Sections 3, 4, 5 and 6 of Explosive Substance Act against the four accused. (HT file photo)

The chargesheet also names accused Rohan Masih and Vishal Masih, who had allegedly hurled the hand grenade on the directions of Passia and Rinda.

NIA has dropped the names of Kuldeep Kumar, an auto driver, who ferried Rohan and Masih to the house; Amarjit Singh and Akashdeep Singh in the case.

As per the chargesheet, Rohan and Vishal carried out a recce of the area before the attack. After the attack, Harpreet allegedly claimed responsibility for the explosion, targeting a retired Punjab Police official whom they believed stayed in the house on rent.

Police had arrested Amarjit and Akashdeep for procuring a consignment of weapons from across the border. It was suspected that this consignment, including the hand grenade, was later used by Rohan and Vishal in the Sector-10 attack. However, their names have been dropped as no evidence was found, an official said.

After initial probe by police had hinted at the involvement of pro-Khalistan leaders operating from Pakistan and the US, the case was transferred to NIA for a broader investigation into the larger criminal conspiracy involving cross-border connections.

The chargesheet has invoked Sections 13 and 16 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act; Sections 109, 351 (2), 333 and 61 of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita; and Sections 3, 4, 5 and 6 of Explosive Substance Act against the four accused. The case will come up for hearing next on April 15.

