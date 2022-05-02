Chandigarh Group of Colleges Jhanjeri holds 3rd annual convocation
Chandigarh Group of Colleges, Jhanjeri, organised the third annual convocation at its campus. Punjab education minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer was the chief guest. As many as 1,307 degrees conferred and 96 students were honoured with medals. Hayer advised students to work towards achieving their goals. CGC president Rachpal Singh Dhaliwal highlighted students’ achievements.
Chitkara to introduce programme in automobile engg
PU’s Abhay shoots gold at Khelo India
2 held with 10 gm heroin in Zirakpur
Man held with country pistol
Wazir Lakra awarded MS Johal Award
Book launch at PU
IFUNA honours Ma Sheela
CPUJ observes May Day
PGIMER prof is new IJR editor-in-chief
Grocer foils armed robbery bid in Ludhiana
A man, accompanied by two aides, attempted to rob a grocery store in Baba Mukand Singh Nagar on Sunday. However, the store owner thwarted the attempt by snatching the robber's pistol. Assistant sub-inspector Lakhveer Singh said that the accused were not wearing masks.
Man held with five stolen mobiles in Ludhiana
Three days after two men were arrested for snatching and vehicle lifting, the police busted the gang with the arrest of its third member on Sunday. Five stolen mobiles were recovered from the accused. The accused, Vijay Kumar of Deep Nagar has been arrested, while two other gang members, Ashish Biri and Deepu Bhangi, are at large. Fourteen motorcycles and 32 mobile phones have been recovered from the gang so far.
Pragati Maidan revamp to be wrapped up in September
The redevelopment of Pragati Maidan, which began in 2018, will be completed by September this year, two years later than the initial deadline, officials said on Sunday. Pragati Maidan's redevelopment work started in 2018 and was scheduled to be completed by the second half of 2020. India Trade Promotion Organisation, chairman and managing director, LC Goyal said that the project was delayed due to a shortage of workers, especially skilled, during the pandemic.
Slow pace of childrens’ Covid vaccination drive forces Chandigarh to extend deadline
The Covid vaccination drive for the 12-18 year age group continues at a slow pace, forcing UT administration to extend its deadline from May 4 to May 15. Speaking of the same, UT health secretary Yashpal Garg said on Sunday said, “As a fresh internal target, the health department, in close-coordination with the education department, will make more efforts for the 100% vaccination of all the eligible children by May 15.”
Ludhiana | Newlywed couple kidnapped, thrashed for marrying against parents’ wishes
The parents and relatives of a woman, who had married a man of her choice, kidnapped and thrashed their daughter and son-in-law in Bishanpura village on Sunday. The locals rushed the couple to the hospital. Police have arrested the woman's father Bhagwant Singh, and two relatives Amarjit Singh of Dhuri and Jarnail Singh of Maksudran, while the victim's mother Paramjit Kaur, Vicky, Pannu, Dara, Billa, Lovely, Kala sarpanch and panchayat member Pinder Singh.
