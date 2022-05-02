Chandigarh Group of Colleges Jhanjeri holds 3rd annual convocation

Chandigarh Group of Colleges, Jhanjeri, organised the third annual convocation at its campus. Punjab education minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer was the chief guest. As many as 1,307 degrees conferred and 96 students were honoured with medals. Hayer advised students to work towards achieving their goals. CGC president Rachpal Singh Dhaliwal highlighted students’ achievements.

Chitkara to introduce programme in automobile engg

Chandigarh In the wake of sustainable mobility solutions gaining a lot of ground, Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) signed a memorandum of understanding with Chitkara University, Punjab, to offer a Bachelor of Engineering programme in automobile engineering with specialisation in electric and hybrid electric vehicles. Speaking on the occasion, ARAI director Dr Reji Mathai said, “We hope to give trained professionals who will be equipped to solve problems in environment-friendly mobility solutions.”

PU’s Abhay shoots gold at Khelo India

Chandigarh Panjab University’s Abhay Shekhon clinched gold in the skeet individual shooting event of the Khelo India University Games, being held in Bengaluru. PU’s football team won a bronze medal, with another student bringing back bronze in wrestling.

2 held with 10 gm heroin in Zirakpur

Mohali Police arrested a 21-year-old youth and 19-year-old girl with 10 gm of heroin in their possession in Zirakpur. The accused, identified as Harminder Singh of village Sidhupur Kalan and Gurdeep Kaur of Kurda village, were arrested around 9.30 pm while they were coming from Gazipur. A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Man held with country pistol

Chandigarh Police arrested a 23-year-old man with a stolen two-wheeler and recovered a country-made pistol and two live cartridges. The accused, Parveen Kumar, 23, of Gill Road, Manka Wala, were arrested at a naka near Rose Garden. The scooter had a fake registration plate and was stolen from Sector 19. A case was registered at the Sector 17 police station.

Wazir Lakra awarded MS Johal Award

Chandigarh Dr Wazir Singh Lakra was awarded the MS Johal Award, named after a renowned ichthyologist known for his contributions to the field of fish biology, ecology, taxonomy, at Panjab University. Lakra has served as heads of various leading fisheries institutes like National Bureau of Fish Genetic Resources and Central Indian Fisheries Education and has penned several peer-reviewed papers.

Book launch at PU

Chandigarh Panjab University alumni association, in collaboration with the department of physics, Dr SSB University Institute of Chemical Engineering and Technology (UICET), on Saturday organised an event to launch Suman Beri: the Story of a Punjabi Woman Scientist, written by Dr Rajinder Singh. The event was attended by over 50 professors, students and visitors from other educational institutions.

IFUNA honours Ma Sheela

Chandigarh The Indian Federation of United Nations Associations (IFUNA) organised an event to honour Ma Anand Sheela, former spokesperson of the Osho Rajneesh Movement. IFUNA national vice-president Dr Harcharan Singh Ranauta felicitated her for her service and commitment to help senior citizens and people with degenerative diseases. She has been running a special care home there for them in Switzerland for the last 35 years.

CPUJ observes May Day

Chandigarh Chandigarh-based Punjab Union of Journalists (CPUJ) organised a rally at Sector 17 Plaza on Sunday to mark May Day and recall sacrifices of the people who gave up their lives for the cause of the working class. CPUJ president Vinod Kohli demanded inclusion of electronic media in the purview of the Press Council by renaming it Media Council. This he said, would help in addressing the issues related to the electronic media.

PGIMER prof is new IJR editor-in-chief

Chandigarh PGIMER department of internal medicine’s clinical immunology and rheumatology services professor Dr Aman Sharma was selected as the editor-in-chief of Indian Journal of Rheumatology (IJR). He will assume the full responsibility in January 2023 and his term will last three years. The IJR, formerly Journal of Indian Rheumatology Association, is the official, peer-reviewed publication of the Indian Rheumatology Association.