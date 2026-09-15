Taiwanese foodie shares 'honest review' of chef Gaggan Anand’s new Delhi restaurant Raga: 22 courses for ₹11,111
From popping candy that explodes in your mouth to a plate you're supposed to lick — Lily Shih shares a peek inside the most hyped restaurant in Delhi right now.
When an Indian chef whose Bangkok restaurant has topped Asia's 50 best restaurants list five times opens a restaurant in Delhi, expectations are sky-high. That's exactly what happened with Raga, chef Gaggan Anand's much-awaited Indian restaurant in New Delhi, which opened in August 2026 in collaboration with chef Rydo Anton and restaurateur Zorawar Kalra. Also read | First look, first taste: Gaggan Anand’s hot new Delhi restaurant, Raga
The pitch? A 22-course tasting menu that deconstructs Indian flavours into avant-garde bites, for ₹11,111 per person. But is it worth the hype? Taiwanese content creator and Delhi-based teacher Lily Shih decided to find out on day 2 of Raga's opening. In a September 12 Instagram video, Lily documented her entire experience — from an empty 7 pm restaurant to popping candy, golden eggs, and literally being asked to lick the plate. And she did not hold back.
Walked in on day 2 and was immediately surprised
"I arrived right at 7 pm, and the restaurant was basically empty," Lily shared. Her journey began with a delicate course served over ice that ‘tasted like aam panna’ — it was 'sour and salty, familiar', she said. Then came what would become her favourite: the 'pink blossom'. It was a jelly-like bite made of yoghurt, guava, chilli, and popping candy, she shared. Lily's reaction said it all: "It literally explodes in your mouth."
The dishes got wilder from there
There was a 'cold papad' with cucumber and puffed rice that Lily called a 'vegetarian Indian version of meat jelly', a walnut-shaped jhalmuri cookie that genuinely surprised her, and, the showstopper — a golden egg. It was a pani puri or golgappa wrapped in metallic foil, sitting on a nest.
But not every experiment was a hit. The 'aloo bonda sandwich' made with compressed powder bread was so 'dry', Lily said she 'almost choked'. She added, “I really admire the effort, but...”
And then came the mystery mains
What about the stuffed chicken wing served in a bamboo cage? "Just okay," said the self-confessed izakaya expert. A basa fish in a banana leaf had a 'very strong mustard flavour, with a slightly bitter aftertaste', she added.
The mains were lamb-heavy, served in tall, floral porcelain. Lily admitted one bowl left her completely puzzled: "A lamb brain? After eating it, I still wasn't really sure what it was." But the lamb chop, eaten straight off the bone, won her over: "Surprisingly tender and juicy."
The grand finale required her to lick the plate
Dessert started with a shaved-ice dish with glass noodles and green mango, followed by Gaggan's iconic 'lick it up' — a dish where you're literally supposed to lick the sauce off the plate. "I still don't have the courage to literally lick the plate in a restaurant, so fingers it is," Lily shared, wiping sauce with her finger.
She wrapped up with a meringue, saffron and pistachio ice cream, and a tiny wooden chest of sweets. Verdict: Visually stunning, but 'Indian desserts are still a little too sweet' for her, Lily said. Overall, she gave the meal a stellar '9.2/10'.
Her honest takeaway
In her caption, Lily wrote: "Even though I'm a foreigner and not deeply familiar with Indian cuisine, I was still amazed by how Indian food could be deconstructed, reassembled, and reinvented in such unexpected ways."
She also had notes. Lily didn't shy away from constructive critisism, writing: "At the end, I do have a few suggestions that could make the experience even better. The AC was constantly leaking water. There were quite a few small bugs in the restaurant. The refinement of some tableware could be improved. Some of the plates with Japanese or Chinese-inspired elements didn’t feel quite as fitting (to me)."
Despite minor teething issues, Lily concluded her review outside the illuminated entrance: "And honestly, when my foreign friends visit Delhi next time, I might actually take them to Raga instead of Indian Accent."
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Panwar
With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world.Read More