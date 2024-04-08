Chandigarh Half Marathon: Rishab, Gurdeep emerge winners

On the eve of World Health Day, Chandigarh Half Marathon was organised from Chandigarh Club on Sunday. Rishab won the title by surpassing 83 other competitors in his age group of 18 to 29 years while Gurdeep Singh stood first in 30 to 39 years age category and Inderjit Singh secured first place in the age group of 40 to 49 years. Harjit Singh, who has won many titles at the national level, once again ranked first in the 50 to 59 years age category. Jaskaran Singh won in the 60 plus category while Gurphool Singh claimed 70 plus category. The race started from Chandigarh Club, took a turn from IT Park and ended at the starting point. (HT PHOTO)

In the women’s category, the half marathon title was won by Pariksha Tiwari while Bhuvaneshwari won in the 30 to 39 age group. Swati Mittal was the winner in the 40 to 49 age category while Paramjeet Kaur stood first in the 50 plus category.

In the 10 kilometre race, Harnam Singh stood first in the 14 to 19 age group and Aditya Pratap Singh lifted the title in the 20 to 29 age group. Deepak Kumar was declared the winner in the 30 to 39 age group while Gurjant Singh got the first place in the 40 to 49 age group. Dr Satish Sharma was the winner in the 50 plus category while Balwinder Singh was the winner in the 60 plus category.

In the women’s category under-20, Nandini Singh won the title, while in the 20 to 29 age group, Prisha Thapar emerged as the winner. Manisha was the winner in the under-40 category while Surender stood first in the under-50 category. Harpreet Kaur stood first in the 50 plus category.