Chandigarh: Haryana government transfers Faridabad DCP (NIT) after Surajkund mela tragedy

The Haryana government has transferred IPS officer Maqsood Ahmed, currently serving as Faridabad DCP (NIT), with immediate effect. He has been posted as SP, police headquarters, Panchkula, according to the official orders. In addition to the transfer orders of the IPS officer, the state government also transferred Suresh Kumar, a Haryana police service officer. (HT Photo for representation)

His transfer comes close on the heels of a swing collapse incident at the Surajkund fairgrounds in Faridabad, in which an on-duty police inspector died during rescue efforts, and 12 others were injured. Two people were arrested on Sunday in connection with the incident, even as the Opposition blamed the tragedy on the government’s negligence.

In addition to the transfer orders of the IPS officer, the state government also transferred Suresh Kumar, a Haryana police service officer. Kumar, at present DSP, 2nd battalion, India Reserve Battalion, Nuh, has been transferred and posted as DSP, Hodal (Palwal), against a vacant post. The transfer orders of both police officers were issued by the government on Monday.

Haryana govt to frame country’s first fair ride policy

Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday said the Haryana government will formulate the country’s first comprehensive policy to regulate fair and adventure rides.

The decision comes days after a swing collapse incident at the Surajkund International Crafts Mela in Faridabad last Saturday. The accident occurred when the high-speed pendulum ride, carrying about 19 people, tilted and crashed onto the ground. Inspector Jagdish Prasad, 59, who was on duty at the venue, died while trying to rescue those trapped. As many as 12 others sustained injuries in the collapse.

“We have decided to formulate a comprehensive policy so that such incidents do not reoccur. This will be the first such policy in the country,” CM Saini told reporters. The CM has ordered a high-level probe to find out the reason behind the collapse and directed officials to ensure strict adherence to safety standards in the fair and other public events.