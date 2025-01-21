Chandigarh: Have 5 or more challans? Pay up in 15 days or face licence suspension

The regional transport authority (RLA), Chandigarh, has given a 15-day ultimatum to traffic violators who have five or more unpaid challans. If they fail to do so, their licence and vehicle registrations will be suspended. Last year, the traffic police collected over ₹ 22.69 crore in fines from violators in the city. A total of 9.68 lakh challans were issued this year out of which, 1,40,286 were generated during on-the-spot enforcement devices while the majority—8,28,672 challans—were issued using ITMS (Integrated Traffic Management System) cameras. (HT File)

The move comes in wake of the city accumulating around 7.5 lakh unpaid challans over the past three years.

RLA Pradhuman Singh said that despite multiple reminders and notices, a substantial number of drivers have not paid fines for offences such as speeding, red-light jumping and dangerous driving. Therefore, it has been decided by the Chandigarh administration that notices will be served to the violators having five or more unpaid challans, directing them to clear their dues within 15 days or face cancellation of their licence or registrations.

He further said the vehicles of the offenders will be marked as ‘Not to be Transacted’ which will restrict any form of transaction, including ownership transfer, renewal of Registration Certificates (RC), issuance of duplicate RCs, issuance of PUC, insurance etc. until the violations are resolved, or penalties are paid.

Do you have a challan?

To know if there is a challan against your vehicle visit https://echallan.parivahan.gov.in/index/accused-challan