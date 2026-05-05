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Chandigarh: HC declines to extend stay on Stilt+4 floor to Panchkula

The petitions allege that the government ignored the expert committee’s opinion and, instead, notified the policy’s implementation

Published on: May 05, 2026 06:56 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday declined a petitioner’s request to extend the stay order on the stilt-plus-four-floors policy to Panchkula.

The government told the court that Gurugram authorities have issued around 2,000 notices in the city for covering of stilt areas. (HT File)

The court on April 27 had restricted the stay order to Gurugram during the hearing of a clutch of petitions challenging the policy. The court had modified it’s April 2, order that stayed the 2024 Haryana government notification allowong construction of stilt-plus-four floors in the state’s urban areas, stating that it appeared the state was putting people’s safety at stake “merely to earn more revenue.”

The court declined the request stating that the petition is finally being heard and has reached a final adjudication stage. Hence, a stay order is not required as “the entire policy is subject to the outcome of the petition.”

Earlier, the applicant had submitted that Panchkula is going the Gurugram way and demanded that a commission be constituted to conduct inspections.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: HC declines to extend stay on Stilt+4 floor to Panchkula
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: HC declines to extend stay on Stilt+4 floor to Panchkula
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