Chandigarh: HC lawyers spar over ‘general house’

A row erupted within the Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association (PHHCBA) on Tuesday afternoon, with a section of lawyers passing a resolution in a “general house” to remove president Vikas Malik and secretary Swarn Singh Tiwana from their posts. The proceedings of the reported general house, signed by senior advocates Baltej Singh Sihdu, Puran Singh Hundal and three more advocates, who are part of a five-member committee, read, “The committee was not provided with statement of accounts and the president did not even respond to notices and the secretary in his response stated that he did not ‘recognise’ the committee.” (HT File)

Hours after a statement of the reported general house was made available, the Bar body’s secretary termed convening of the meeting “illegal and motivated to malign the image of elected office-bearers”. Malik also alleged misuse of the Bar association’s platform.

Later, the general house, which as per the statement had 1,000 lawyers in attendance, passed a resolution, removing the duo. The allegations mainly are of “misutilisation of funds” and “misbehaviour” by the president.

On the other hand, Tiwana in a statement, issued on the letter pad of the association, claimed that the committee’s conduct was biased. “They overlooked the rules and called the general house, which is ‘illegal and rejected’. Only 15-20 advocates were present at the said general house who supported the resolution, whereas 12,000 odd lawyers are enrolled with PHHCBA,” his statement read.

It was further claimed that the committee was told that accounts are being audited and would be made available but the committee “misrepresented” facts in the said meeting.

Malik and Tiwana were elected in December 2023. The association has 4,500 odd lawyers as members.