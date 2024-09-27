Chandigarh: HC orders freezing of bank accounts of realtor Bajwa

The Punjab and Haryana high court has ordered freezing of bank accounts of Mohali-based realtor Jarnail Singh Bajwa and two firms linked to him. The high court bench of justice Sandeep Moudgil, while passing this order, termed Bajwa’s conduct as that of a “hardcore criminal” and further directed that contempt of court proceedings be initiated against him. (HT Photo)

The high court bench of justice Sandeep Moudgil, while passing this order, termed Bajwa’s conduct as that of a “hardcore criminal” and further directed that contempt of court proceedings be initiated against him.

As many as 52 bank accounts held by him and firms M/s Bajwa Developers Limited, Bajwa Land Developers and Promoters Private Limited have been ordered to be attached by the Mohali chief judicial magistrate.

The court made it clear that in case he tried to withdraw the amount from these bank accounts, he will be further liable for Contempt of Court Act proceedings.

The order came during the resumed hearing of a plea from Kuldeepak Mittal, seeking arrest of Bajwa or initiation of proclaimed offender proceedings against him.

Bajwa, the managing director of Sunny Enclave housing project in Mohali, is facing allegations of cheating and fraud at different places and has at least 50 criminal cases pending against him from investors. On the last date of hearing, the court had restrained him from selling off his properties.

Incomplete list of assets submitted in court

The order was passed as it came to light that in the affidavit submitted before high court, he had mentioned that he had only ₹10 lakh cash in hand, and also had not mentioned the amount in his personal accounts and bank accounts of two firms linked to him.

When his counsel was asked why details have not been submitted, it was apprised that there was hardly any amount left. This statement was countered by the petitioner’s lawyer, who had produced a ₹50-lakh demand draft, stating that it was offered to his client to settle the dispute with him.

Moreover, it also came to light that the account used for the demand draft was not part of the list given to the high court.

““This court is being tested by respondent number 4 (Bajwa) of its patience for not initiating any coercive directions so far, but the conduct on his part is still continuing to be that of hardcore criminal wherein despite the issuance of specific directions by this court...he is still withholding the material information, which is sufficient for this court to infer that he is not complying to the directions,” the bench observed while passing the order for freezing of his bank accounts.

The court further directed the Mohali SSP to interrogate and investigate Bajwa about the list of moveable and immovable assets given to court, and submit a report on the next date of hearing on October 1.