Chandigarh: HC takes suo motu note of death of cows at Gaushala

The Punjab and Haryana high court has taken suo motu note of the deaths of around 50 cattle at the Raipur Kalan Gaushala in the city. Justice Sanjay Vashisth, who initiated the proceedings, directed the matter to be treated as a public interest litigation (PIL) and issued notices to the Centre, the Chandigarh administration, and the municipal corporation (MC). The judge cited news reports stating that postmortem examinations of nine carcasses revealed polythene bags and plastic waste in the stomachs of at least seven. (Representational Image)

“Chandigarh is a well-known city, known to be inhabited by a maximum number of intellectuals of two states – Punjab and Haryana. Despite this, it appears that the law enforcement agencies and officers responsible for executing orders against defaulters have turned a blind eye, failing to take action to maintain discipline,” Justice Vashisth observed in his order.

The judge cited news reports stating that postmortem examinations of nine carcasses revealed polythene bags and plastic waste in the stomachs of at least seven, which was identified as the cause of death. “There is a ban on the use of polythene bags in Chandigarh. However, due to the casual approach of the concerned regulatory authorities, who are duty bound to take severe action against the violators, polythene bags are being used openly. Literate citizens often throw vegetable waste in plastic bags, which are then consumed by stray animals,” the judge noted.

The judge pointed to media reports stating that widespread media coverage has taken place of the incident, and further cited a report that suggested, “...several carcasses were ‘found mutilated with eyes, hooves, and horns missing,’ raising suspicions of foul play and illegal trafficking.”

As per reports, the Carcass Disposal Plant at Raipur Kalan, set up at a cost of ₹1.79 crore and inaugurated on September 12, 2025, had remained non-functional for over a week despite a five-year annual maintenance contract, causing a dangerous pile-up of carcasses, the court noted further, referring to suspension of officers effected by the MC when the controversy broke.

“Having noticed these facts, this court finds it appropriate to take cognisance of the matter in exercise of its extraordinary power under Article 226 of the Constitution of India. Accordingly, the registry of this court is directed to register this case and assign appropriate numbers, and list the same before appropriate bench after placing this order, along with copies of the media reports, before the chief justice for orders,” the court said, while seeking response from various stakeholders by January 27.