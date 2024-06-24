Chandigarh health department gears up to tackle dengue season

To ensure there is no shortage of blood or platelets if dengue cases increase during the seasonal disease season starting in September, the UT health department has prepared a plan for blood and platelet collection. Last year, 300 dengue cases were reported, with a few hospitalisations. The health services director noted that due to the high number of cancer patients at PGIMER, many are referred to GMSH, Sector 16, Chandigarh, for blood transfusions because of bed shortage. (Getty image)

Director of health services Dr Suman Singh emphasised the need for regular and safe blood donation camps to maintain a sufficient blood supply. “This is vital for saving the lives of patients with severe anaemia, cancer, thalassemia, accident injuries and obstetric complications,” she added.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

“Our blood bank is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and has an extensive list of donors. We also have the support of NGOs and the Chandigarh Police, who are ready to donate blood in times of crisis. In addition to regular blood camps, we conduct extra collection drives to ensure we always have sufficient supplies for emergencies,” added Singh.

The health services director noted that due to the high number of cancer patients at Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), many are referred to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, for blood transfusions because of bed shortage. “It’s not just oncology patients; those on dialysis and others needing blood are also sent here. We ensure everyone is accommodated without treatment delays, so our blood bank must be ready for any additional demands,” she explained.

In addition to regular blood donors, Singh acknowledged the crucial role of NGOs and other organisations in organising monthly blood donation camps, which collectively gather around 6,000 units of blood each year.

Dengue fever is an acute illness caused by an infection from one or more of the four serotype of dengue viruses (DENV 1 to 4). The viruses are transmitted through the female mosquito species Aedes aegypti and, less commonly, Aedes albopictus. It is a dynamic, systemic disease with a wide clinical spectrum that includes both severe and non-severe clinical manifestations.