Chandigarh: Heatwave continues, no respite in sight

The city continued to reel under heatwave conditions for the second consecutive day on Thursday as the maximum temperature settled at 44.2°C. Residents may expect no respite from the prevailing conditions for at least a week, India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials said. Chandigarh’s maximum temperature in May usually ranges between 41°C and 43°C, though temperatures above 46°C have been recorded in the past. (HT Photo)

Thursday’s day temperature was only two notches lower than Wednesday when the city had recorded the season’s high of 44.4°C. The minimum temperature also rose from 25°C to 25.7°C over the past 24 hours.

“The heatwave conditions are likely to continue for the next five to six days, though a drop of 1-2°C in maximum temperature is expected over the next two to three days,” said IMD Chandigarh director Surender Paul.

A heatwave is declared in the region when the maximum temperature goes past 40°C and the departure from normal is between 4.5 to 6.4°C. A severe heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature is 6.4 degree above normal.

In view of the prevailing conditions, the UT health department has issued an advisory and readied hospitals for possible heatstroke cases. Director health services Dr Suman Singh said that so far, no heatstroke case has been reported from the city. “But as a precautionary measure, we have reserved 10 beds for heat stroke patients at Government Multi Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16,” she said.

Dr Gaurav, emergency in-charge at GMSH-16, said symptoms of heatstroke include profuse sweating, loss of consciousness, flushed skin, neurological dysfunction, hypertension, rapid breathing, headache, confusion, and increased body temperature. He advised that anyone showing such symptoms should be immediately taken to the emergency ward. He further said senior citizens and people with comorbidities, such as diabetes and heart disease, should remain hydrated and avoid prolonged exposure to the sun during such days.

Chandigarh’s maximum temperature in May usually ranges between 41°C and 43°C, though temperatures above 46°C have been recorded in the past. The airport observatory has recorded a high of 46.7°C in 2024, 44.6°C in 2022 and 44.8°C in 2012, while the city’s all-time high remains 46.5°C recorded on May 28, 1998.