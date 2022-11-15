Chandigarh | Heritage committee approves IAF centre at Government Press Building

The Chandigarh heritage conservation committee has given its nod to the Indian Airforce centre, coming up at the Government Press Building in Sector-18.

Though the UT administration and Indian Air Force have already signed an in-principle agreement for setting up the centre and work for the same is in full swing, the heritage committee’s nod was important as the centre is coming up at one of the oldest buildings in the city.

Designed by Edwin Maxwell Fry, an English architect, who was part of the Chandigarh Capital Project Team headed by Pierre Jeanneret, the Government Press Building was built in 1953. In addition to the glass facade, the entire building is fitted with louvered sunshades — an attractive method to obstruct undesired sun and heat gain while allowing natural light to stream through.

It has been categorised as a Grade-1 heritage structure, which means that no interventions are permitted either on the exterior or interior of the heritage building or natural features unless it is necessary for strengthening and prolonging the life of the building. Absolutely essential and minimum changes would be allowed, on the condition that these are in conformity with the original.

As per the plan of the airforce centre, a MiG-21 and G-NAT aircraft will also be installed on the pole of the building, which will cost the UT ₹25.6. Besides, a false ceiling will be fixed in the museum hall will cost ₹23.41 lakh. The heritage committee has given its clearance for these.

Centre to be open for public by Feb next year

As per officials, the Airforce centre will be ready soon and is likely to be thrown open to the public by February next year.

The centre is set to have eight attractions in all, including aircraft models and weapon displays. The biggest attraction, however, will be its very own flight simulator. In addition, informative exhibits including aero engines, aircraft, and other air force artifacts, including machines/fixtures, films on achievements and personalities, and guides, will also be set up.

There will also be a souvenir shop at the museum.

