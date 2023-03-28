Chandigarh heritage conservation committee’s key meeting deferred

The meeting of the Chandigarh Heritage Conservation Committee (CHCC) on Monday, where the implementation of the Supreme Court’s January 10 order banning floor-wise units in first 30 sectors was to come up, has been deferred. Chandigarh adviser Dharam Pal, who heads the committee, said the meeting had been postponed since the agenda was not focused. (HT Photo)

UT adviser Dharam Pal, who heads the committee, said the meeting had been postponed since the agenda was not focused. “I have told the officers concerned to incorporate the suggestions and representations in the agenda. The meeting will be held soon,” he said.

In its order, the apex court had banned apartmentalisation or fragmentation of residential units in Sectors 1 to 30 and also directed the heritage committee to consider the issue of redensification in these areas.

Further, the heritage committee will also take into consideration the impact of such redensification on parking/traffic issues. Thereon, the Chandigarh administration will consider amending the Chandigarh Master Plan-2031 and the Chandigarh Building Rules 2017 in accordance with the committee’s recommendations.

In pursuance of the SC order, the UT administration had issued guidelines on February 9 for the order’s implementation. The guidelines pertained only to the family-owned properties registered share-wise. But for other properties, the final decision on property transfers, mutation, etc., will be taken after the committee’s opinion.