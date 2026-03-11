Chandigarh: High court slams Punjab govt over continued violations

In a sharp rebuke of the Punjab government’s enforcement record, the high court on Tuesday questioned the Punjab government about the delay in taking action against illegal activities violating norms in the Siswan area, which is notified as delisted forest land where commercial activity is banned. Earlier, the Punjab government counsel told the court that the area in question is not a forest area and falls under the delisted forest area. (HT File)

The division bench, comprising Chief Justice Sheel Nagu and Justice Sanjiv Berry, has now summoned a personal affidavit from the Punjab Chief Secretary to account for the lack of progress despite years of litigation.

The high court bench of the chief justice sought an affidavit from the chief secretary after it was apprised that 190-odd violators were issued notices in 2023, but no action has been taken against them since.

Earlier, the Punjab government counsel told the court that the area in question is not a forest area and falls under the delisted forest area. However, counsel admitted that certain kinds of commercial activities are banned.

Now, the court has sought an affidavit from the chief secretary detailing whether the conditions imposed in the notification delisting certain pockets are being complied with. Detailed order is awaited.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation alleging violations of norms in setting up businesses in Siswan area and government inaction. Initially, the matter had come to court in March 2025, wherein allegations were levelled that a restaurant had come up on de-listed forest land without requisite permissions and against the land use meant for de-listed areas. Later, the scope of the proceedings was enlarged, and details were sought about other such properties in and around Siswan and Mohali district. The area, which falls in the foothills of the Shivalik hills has a large number of farmhouses belonging to influential persons from Chandigarh, Punjab and Haryana.