Chandigarh: Himachal man gets 10-yr jail in NDPS

Two years after he was caught with over 1kg charas near Sector 43 bus stand, a Himachal native was sentenced to 10-year jail by Chandigarh district court on Monday.

The convict, Jumman, 30, of Jukane village of Chamba, was also told to pay a fine of ₹1 lakh.

The case dates to December 7, 2021, when Jumman was found in possession of 1.5kg charas near the Sector 43 bus stand.

A case under Section 20 of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against them at the Sector 36 police station.

In the court, Jumman pleaded that he is innocent and was implicated. Public prosecutor Sunil Dutt argued that commercial quantity drugs was recovered from him. He argued that the sale and consumption of narcotics in an illegal manner is immensely affecting the society and hence he be granted punishment that acts as a deterrent for others. Hearing both sides, the court of additional sessions judge convicted him.