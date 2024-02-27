 Chandigarh: Himachal man gets 10-yr jail in NDPS - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: Himachal man gets 10-yr jail in NDPS

Chandigarh: Himachal man gets 10-yr jail in NDPS

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 27, 2024 09:36 AM IST

The case dates to December 7, 2021, when Jumman was found in possession of 1.5kg charas near the Sector 43 bus stand

Two years after he was caught with over 1kg charas near Sector 43 bus stand, a Himachal native was sentenced to 10-year jail by Chandigarh district court on Monday.

The convict, Jumman, 30, of Jukane village of Chamba, was also told to pay a fine of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1 lakh. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The convict, Jumman, 30, of Jukane village of Chamba, was also told to pay a fine of 1 lakh. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The convict, Jumman, 30, of Jukane village of Chamba, was also told to pay a fine of 1 lakh.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The case dates to December 7, 2021, when Jumman was found in possession of 1.5kg charas near the Sector 43 bus stand.

A case under Section 20 of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against them at the Sector 36 police station.

In the court, Jumman pleaded that he is innocent and was implicated. Public prosecutor Sunil Dutt argued that commercial quantity drugs was recovered from him. He argued that the sale and consumption of narcotics in an illegal manner is immensely affecting the society and hence he be granted punishment that acts as a deterrent for others. Hearing both sides, the court of additional sessions judge convicted him.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On