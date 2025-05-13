Chandigarh hit-&-run: Day on, BMW driver arrested, was racing, performing stunts, say cops

A day after a police constable cycling home from duty was killed by a speeding BMW on the road dividing Sector 9/10, Chandigarh police arrested a 26-year-old management graduate in the case. The BMW involved in Sunday evening’s deadly mishap. (HT Photo)

The accused, identified as Ishan Shanker Roy, the son of a retired colonel and a resident of Sector 26, Panchkula, was allegedly performing dangerous stunts and racing with another BMW, when he hit the constable fatally. He was arrested on Monday after closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera footage and forensic analysis confirmed his involvement.

An eyewitness, Ashish Chaudhary, 24, said, “I was driving through Sector 10 and had reached the small chowk on the road dividing Sector 9 and 10 around 6.45 pm when I noticed two cars speeding recklessly from the high court side. The front vehicle was a sky-blue BMW M2, and the one behind it was a dark grey BMW Series 3. As they approached the chowk, the BMW Series 3 struck a cyclist who was crossing to the Sector 10 side, from the Sector 9 cycle track.”

“The cyclist had nearly completed crossing when the speeding BMW hit him from the right side. The impact was so severe that the cyclist was flung a considerable distance, and his bicycle got trapped under the car, which dragged it for several metres,” he added.

He noted the registration number of the offending car as T0125CH1765A — and identified the driver, later confirmed as Ishan Shanker Roy, before the accused sped away.

The injured cyclist was later identified as constable Anand Dev, who succumbed to his injuries at Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector-16.

Chaudhary said, “The BMW driver did not blow the horn or attempt to slow down. He hit the cyclist at full speed and fled with the cycle stuck under the vehicle for some distance. I immediately called 112, and the victim was rushed to GMSH-16 by the PCR.”

Police had initially registered the case under Sections 281 (rash driving) and 106(1) (death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, at the Sector-3 police station. After forensic inspection of the vehicle, detailed site analysis, and CCTV verification, an additional charge under Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of BNS was added.

The vehicle has been seized for mechanical examination. Police said they are also verifying whether the accused was under the influence at the time of the accident.

Reckless driving, loud exhaust noticed before

According to officials, the same BMW had been flagged earlier for loud exhaust noise near police headquarters minutes before the accident. Several police personnel had reportedly heard the sound of the revving vehicle multiple times before the accident. Notably, the stretch had recently got CCTV cameras to monitor speeding.

Victim was a wireless operator at police HQ

The victim, Anand Dev, 35, a police constable posted in the communications wing as a wireless operator, was on his way home after completing his duty at the police headquarters when the tragic incident occurred. The impact was so forceful that Anand was flung nearly 40 metres, suffering multiple fractures and extensive skin damage. His bicycle was dragged under the car for several meters, further worsening his injuries

Luxury cars & deadly turns

On the evening of March 10, 2025, a tragic accident occurred near the Sector 4 petrol pump in Chandigarh, involving a speeding Porsche. The luxury vehicle, reportedly driven at an excessive speed and on the wrong side of the road, collided with two scooters, resulting in the death of a 23-year-old man and injuries to two women.

A heavily intoxicated driver crashed his Volkswagen Polo at over 150 kmph, killing two police personnel and an innocent bystander in a horrific accident on March 14.