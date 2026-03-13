Chandigarh: Hospitals, schools first in line, commercial LPG supply slashed

The supply of commercial Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders has been sharply curtailed in recent days amid the conflict in West Asia as oil companies prioritise deliveries to hospitals, schools and institutional kitchens for uninterrupted meal services. Residents queue up for LPG refills outside a gas agency at Ram Darbar, Chandigarh, on Thursday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

According to officials from oil marketing companies, Chandigarh earlier received around 2,500 commercial LPG cylinders daily for restaurants, hotels and other establishments.

The supply has now been temporarily scaled down to around 500 cylinders per day, with the limited stock being directed mainly to hospitals, schools and institutional kitchens.

Across hospitals and educational institutes in the city, meals are prepared for over 11,000 patients and students daily.

At the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), where around 2,000 patients are served nearly 6,000 meals daily — three per person, officials said food services are continuing as usual.

“Patients are being provided their routine diet and we are not facing any issue with LPG supply,” said Dr Navneet Dhaliwal of PGIMER.

Similar arrangements are in place at other government hospitals. UT director health services Dr Suman said meals are being prepared as per routine diet for around 300 patients at Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH-16) and the city’s civil hospitals while ensuring optimum use of LPG.

At Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, which caters to around 800 to 1,000 patients daily, director-principal Dr Ravneet confirmed that kitchens were functioning normally and gas agencies had assured the hospital of regular LPG supply.

Educational institutions have also reviewed their LPG usage. At Panjab University, which currently has around 8,000 students staying in hostels, the administration held a meeting on Thursday to assess the supply situation.

DSW (Women) Namita said mess contractors had been advised to ensure optimal use of LPG and prioritise hostel residents over outsiders in the mess facilities. The university has also asked its dietician to suggest cooking methods that conserve gas.

Domestic supply normal

Oil company officials reiterated that the supply of domestic LPG cylinders remains unaffected and the sudden rush for cylinders was due to panic buying.

A senior official from an oil marketing company explained that while domestic supply remained stable, the reduction in commercial LPG distribution was part of a nationwide supply adjustment, with priority currently being given to hospitals and educational institutions.

“In Chandigarh, oil companies normally supply around 12,300 domestic LPG cylinders daily, ensuring regular availability for households. Earlier, around 2,500 commercial cylinders were supplied every day to restaurants, hotels and other establishments. At present, the supply has been temporarily reduced to around 500 cylinders per day, which are being diverted mainly to schools and hospitals to maintain essential services,” the official said.

Mandeep Singh of Chahal Gas Agency said domestic 14-kg cylinders continue to be delivered as per the normal system. “Consumers only need to place bookings through the usual procedure and deliveries are happening within the regular supply cycle of around 25 days,” he said.

Restaurants, clubs trim menus, fire up tandoors

Major Rajinder Singh Virk (retd), president of the Chandigarh Golf Club, said due to the LPG shortage, they had stopped gas-based cooking, and tea and coffee were being served only through dispensers. “A revised curtailed menu featuring tandoori and pantry-based cuisine has been created. The take-away order facility has also been discontinued for the time being,” Virk said.

Harmilan Singh, general manager of Hotel Shivalikview in Sector 17, said restaurants were currently managing with the available LPG stock, but may soon have to shift towards tandoori items.

Ankit Gupta, president of the Chandigarh Hospitality Association, urged the authorities to provide clarity on when normal commercial LPG supplies would resume. “The hospitality industry is already under pressure. We request the authorities to issue a clear statement on when regular commercial LPG supplies will begin, as prolonged disruption could lead to significant losses,” Gupta said.

No fuel shortage, rates unchanged

Meanwhile, fuel stations across the tricity have reported an unusual rush in recent days, though officials say there is no shortage of petrol or diesel. At a fuel station in Sector 70, Mohali, manager GS Negi said the increased demand appeared to be driven more by public perception than by any actual supply problem.

“There is no issue here and prices have not changed. But many people believe fuel prices may rise, and that belief is what is bringing them to the pumps,” Negi said.