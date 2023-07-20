Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Casual attire not allowed in office: Chandigarh Housing Board CEO issues dress code

Casual attire not allowed in office: Chandigarh Housing Board CEO issues dress code

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jul 20, 2023 03:57 AM IST

Noticing the electrician’s clothes, Chandigarh Housing Board CEO Yashpal Garg sent out a communique to all employees of the board

Miffed over an electrician attending office in a lower and T-shirt, the Chandigarh Housing Board chief executive officer (CEO) on Wednesday issued an order asking employees to adhere to only formal attire at work.

All officers and officials of Chandigarh Housing Board have been advised to avoid casual attire during working days, and attend their duties in proper and decent formal dresses only. (HT File)
All officers and officials of Chandigarh Housing Board have been advised to avoid casual attire during working days, and attend their duties in proper and decent formal dresses only. (HT File)

Noticing the electrician’s clothes, CEO Yashpal Garg sent out a communique to all employees of the housing board, expressing concern over the increasing instances of officials, including contractual and outsourced staff, attending office in highly casual or fancy attire.

“The casually attired officials do not inspire confidence in the visiting public that they have approached some responsible officer/official in Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB), which sends a wrong message about the organisation,” the order stated.

In light of these observations, all officers and officials of CHB were advised to avoid such casual attire during working days, and attend their duties in proper and decent formal dresses only. Senior officers were also instructed to brief and sensitise their subordinates regarding this matter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, July 20, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out