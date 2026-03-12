Chandigarh Housing Board issues SOP for ‘need-based changes’

Two weeks after UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria approved the revival of the 2023 need-based changes policy for houses built by the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB), the board on Wednesday issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) for the modifications. UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria had approved the revival of the 2023 need-based changes policy for houses built by the Chandigarh Housing Board in February. (HT File)

The decision has been taken in compliance with the directions of the Supreme Court and the recommendations of a high-level committee. The detailed SOP will enable house owners to apply for approval for additional construction or alterations, strictly in accordance with prescribed rules and procedures.

Under the policy, residents who have made alterations will have to submit applications and pay the prescribed fee to regularise the changes.

Chandigarh has nearly 62,000 housing board flats, and officials estimate that nearly 40,000 units facing violations due to unauthorised modifications may get relief under the new framework.

However, authorities have clarified that while alterations falling within the policy framework can be regularised, encroachments on government land will not be regularised under any circumstances.

In its judgment dated January 10, 2023, the Supreme Court had also directed that the enhanced area ratio (EAR) will remain frozen and no further increase would be permitted.

Application mandatory

The CHB has outlined the application process for seeking approval. Applicants must submit a prescribed form, structural stability certificate, architect’s approval and other required documents. Applications will be processed only after the complete documentation is submitted.

The board has warned that all information submitted in applications must be accurate. If any details are later found to be false or misleading, CHB reserves the right to cancel the permission and initiate action against the allottee as per rules.

CHB has also urged allottees to obtain prior approval before undertaking any additional construction, to avoid legal or administrative action in the future.

Charges for modifications specified

The housing board has also announced specific charges for various modifications permitted under need-based changes. Residents planning to carry out alterations such as balcony enclosures, projections, internal changes, additional doors, backyard construction or terrace structures must first obtain approval by submitting Form-B to the architect wing of CHB, along with the required fee and certificates.

Under the new fee structure ₹10,000 + GST will be charged for installing grilles in balconies, while ₹25,000 + GST will be charged for balcony glazing. In some cases, a fee of ₹200 per square foot + GST will be levied, with a minimum charge of ₹20,000 + GST.

Additionally, if projections or sunshades are not constructed as per the standard design, residents will have to pay an additional penalty of ₹5,000 + GST. Certain specialised alterations may attract fees ranging between ₹10,000 and ₹15,000 plus GST.

For several types of construction works, a structural stability certificate from a registered structural engineer will be mandatory. In some cases, consent from residents on the adjacent floors will also be required.