Chandigarh Housing Board meeting on Feb 27, need-based changes issue to come up

After a gap of 20 months, the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) is set to convene a meeting on February 27. The meeting, chaired by chief secretary Rajeev Verma, will address significant housing concerns, including need-based changes, relief for defaulters, and the revival of Sector 53 housing scheme. One of the major topics of discussion is the issue of need-based changes in CHB dwelling units. (HT File)

The last board meeting was held in May 2023.

Originally scheduled for January 31 and later February 12, the meeting was postponed twice before being finalised for February 27. The reconstituted board, formed for a three-year term by UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria in October 2023, will discuss several long-pending issues.

One of the major topics of discussion is the issue of need-based changes in CHB dwelling units. Despite the ministry of home affairs (MHA) rejecting a proposal in July 2023 to allow such modifications on the lines of Delhi, the board members are keen to revisit the matter. Over 55,000 out of 68,000 CHB flats currently have some form of violation, including unauthorised additions and encroachments.

Another key agenda is one-time relief for allottees of the small flats scheme who have failed to pay their dues for years, risking the cancellation of their homes. The board members will push for a solution to allow defaulters to clear outstanding payments and retain ownership.

The revival of Sector 53 housing scheme will also be discussed. Initially scrapped by former UT administrator Banwari Lal Purohit in August 2023, the scheme saw renewed hope in November 2024 when Kataria instructed CHB to submit a revised proposal.