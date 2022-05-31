Chandigarh Housing Board streamlines public-hearing process
In a bid to protect the public from harassment and corrupt practices, the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) on Monday put several steps into effect.
Public hearings will be held from 11 am to 1 pm on all working days, only at the level of section officer/account officer or higher levels.
Superintendents, senior assistants, clerks, dealing assistants, etc., are not permitted to interact with the applicants. Violation of the order will be treated as misconduct and strict disciplinary action will be initiated.
The applicants are encouraged to submit their applications online to minimise their visits to the CHB office and interaction with officials. Reception area will function as per the existing processes.
“In recent past, CHB has taken many initiatives to simplify its processes, and to bring more transparency and efficiency in its working. Despite the initiatives, on May 18, a senior assistant was arrested for taking bribe. It indicates that we need to further improve our working to save the public from harassment and corruption. Accordingly, to streamline the process of public hearing at CHB, these steps have been implemented,” said Yashpal Garg, CEO, CHB.
-
Satyendar Jain arrest: Manish Sisodia says ED move linked Himachal polls
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia came out in support of his cabinet colleague and health minister Satyendar Jain, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money laundering case.
-
ED arrests Satyendar Jain in money laundering case, AAP cries vendetta
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday arrested Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain in a case allegedly connected to hawala transactions related to a Kolkata-based company.
-
Rumblings in Congress over Rajya Sabha nominees from Rajasthan
Ruling Congress's announcement of three Rajya Sabha candidates from Rajasthan has led to rumblings within the party. A minister noted that none of the three, Mukul Wasnik, Pramod Tiwari, and Randeep Singh Surjewala, are from Rajasthan and wondered how will their candidature benefit the party. The BJP has nominated a six-time lawmaker, Ghanshyam Tiwari.
-
One day, a child called me Rahul Gandhi: Akhilesh Yadav
There was laughter all around in the Uttar Pradesh assembly on Monday, as the Leader of Opposition, Akhilesh Yadav, narrated an incident that took place during his stint as the chief minister. The Samajwadi Party chief was attacking the his successor, Yogi Adityanath, who himself was seen laughing uncontrollably government over the state of education in Uttar Pradesh when he recalled the episode. The former CM acknowledged he too was responsible. The then-sitting CM, Akhilesh, was seeking a second consecutive 5-year-term.
-
Monday Musings:Royal families in Maha & their political affiliations
PUNE The current royal rift among the father-son duo or descendants of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Rajashri Shahu Maharaj has grabbed public attention. But such controversies involving royal families from Maharashtra aren't new, and so are their political affiliations. Prominent among them is Rajya Sabha MP from the Bharatiya Janata Party Chhatrapati Udayanraje Bhosale, the 13th direct descendent of founder of the Maratha empire nearly 450 years ago, Shivaji Maharaj.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics