Chandigarh: Immigration fraud accused let off for ‘snack & beer’ break, ASI held

A Chandigarh Police assistant sub-inspector (ASI) was arrested on Tuesday for letting off an immigration fraud accused for over 90 minutes for a “snack and beer break” at a Mohali restaurant. As soon as the matter came to light, Chandigarh SSP Kanwardeep Kaur immediately ordered registration of an FIR and arrest of the accused ASI. (Getty Images)

Responsible for producing the accused, Devinder Singh Gill, in court, ASI Jasbir Singh allowed him to leave for lunch along with another person.

As soon as the matter came to light, UT SSP Kanwardeep Kaur immediately ordered registration of an FIR and arrest of the accused ASI.

“The ASI has been arrested and booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act. Such an action is unacceptable,” said the SSP.

Accused Gill is currently lodged in the Model Jail in Sector 51. He was brought to the District Courts Complex in Sector 43 on Tuesday by ASI Jasbir Singh, posted at the Police Lines, for a hearing.

Gill allegedly bribed the ASI, who let him go to Hotel Pyramid in Kharar with one Harish. As per information, both Gill and Harish sat at the restaurant for an hour during which they had beer and snacks. Gill was then dropped back at the District Courts Complex by Harish.

While the ASI was arrested, Harish, who took Gill to the hotel from court and dropped him back, was also booked under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Chandigarh Police had arrested Gill in September 2021 in connection with nearly 300 cases of immigration fraud amounting to ₹8 crore.