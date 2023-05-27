Now, serving hookah in Chandigarh to invite up to 3 years in jail

Serving hookah in Chandigarh will now lead to up to three years in prison.

Earlier, in the absence of any specific legislation, the Chandigarh administration had been restricting the menace of hookah bars through periodic orders issued by the district magistrate under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. (HT File Photo)

Now, the Union ministry of home affairs, vide gazette notification dated May 15, 2023, has extended the Cigarettes and other Tobacco products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) (Punjab Amendment) Bill, 2018, to the Union Territory of Chandigarh.

As such, no person, either on their own or on behalf of any other person, can open or run a hookah bar or serve hookah at any place.

In case of violation of the notification, the violator will be punishable with imprisonment up to three years, but not less than one year. A fine of up to ₹50,000, but not less than ₹20,000, will also be imposed.

Further, an officer not below the rank of sub-inspector, authorised by the Chandigarh administration, may seize any material or article used as subject or means of hookah bar.

