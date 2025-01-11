Chandigarh Institute of Hotel Management and Jai Madhusudan Jai Shri Krishna Foundation celebrate National Youth Day

Chandigarh Institute of Hotel Management (CIHM), in collaboration with the Jai Madhusudan Jai Shri Krishna Foundation, organised an event on the theme “Humara paryavaran, humara bhavishya” to mark National Youth Day. The event aimed to inspire the youth towards environmental conservation and celebrate Swami Vivekananda’s birth anniversary. Dignitaries during the event on the theme “Humara paryavaran, humara bhavishya” at Chandigarh Institute of Hotel Management. (HT)

The programme began with a welcome address by CIHM principal Vishal Kalia, who emphasised the role of youth in environmental conservation and appreciated their contributions in this direction. Following this, the final-year students presented a performance, showcasing the institute’s achievements and its commitment towards environmental protection.

Prabhunath Shahi, director of the Jai Madhusudan Jai Shri Krishna Foundation, shared his thoughts on youth empowerment and environmental responsibility. Guests, including KP Singh, Rupesh Singh, and retired IPS officer RC Mishra, delivered speeches. Kalia, along with the foundation’s environmental project head Ritu Gupta and co-head Deepak Sharma, honoured the guests with plants and mementos.

The chief guest, Navneet Srivastava, deputy conservator of forests, Chandigarh, addressed the audience, encouraging the students to participate in environmental protection and building a greener and better future. Special contributors towards environmental causes from the tricity area, including Reena Chaddha, Ajay Dubey, Yashpal Tiwari, Suresh Jain, Deepak Garg, Neeraj Mehta, Arpit Dubey, Sanjay Kumar, RS Yadav, Rajneesh Rana, and Pratap Singh Kaushal were honoured with plants as a token of appreciation.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by CIHM head of department JP Kant, expressing gratitude to the dignitaries, students, and faculty members for their participation.