Chandigarh International Arbitration Centre inaugurated, nation ready for next phase of dispute resolution journey, says CJI

Highlighting the global outreach of Indian dispute resolution institutions, Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant on Saturday said the country was ready to think seriously about the next phase of its dispute resolution journey. CJI Kant was in the city to take part in the inauguration ceremony of the Chandigarh International Arbitration Centre (CIAC) with the beginning of the India International Disputes Week, themed “India’s Cross-Border Disputes Services: 2026–2030 Outlook for Litigation, Mediation and Arbitration”. CJI Surya Kant inaugurating the Chandigarh International Arbitration Centre on Saturday. (HT photo)

During his address, the CJI said, “The question is not about enacting modern legislation or delivering principled judgments, which are done or being done. The question is whether our dispute resolution institutions, including arbitral centres and mediation bodies, inspire sustained confidence across borders?”

“Such confidence can’t be declared with a sweeping statement. It must be earned. Earned through consistency, neutrality, procedural discipline and institutional performance over time. It is in that broader context that today’s inauguration acquires significance. It is an assertion that India is ready to think seriously about the next phase of its dispute resolution journey,” he said.

He spoke about how arbitration in the country was earlier met with hesitation but now inspired confidence. He also spoke about mediation and how it offers advantages as compared to arbitration, especially in cross-border disputes.

Regarding Chandigarh, he spoke about how Le Corbusier observed that a city must be a place where the mind and the body can find balance.

“By 2030, India’s cross-border dispute framework will be judged by how consistently we uphold neutrality, how predictably we enforce outcomes, how swiftly we resolve disputes and how responsibly we adapt to change,” he added.

R Venkataramani Attorney General for India, said India earlier lacked in arbitration but doing better now by setting up CIAC-like centres.

Punjab and Haryana high court chief justice Sheel Nagu and his Himachal counterpart Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia were also present. The CJI will flag off a walkathon at Sukhna Lake on Sunday morning.

CIAC administers disputes related to corporate, trade and investment, construction and engineering, shipping and maritime, insurance, intellectual property, technology and banking and finance sectors.