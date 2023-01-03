Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh ITF meet: Pranav topples top seed to enters pre-quarters, Suhitha wins easy

Chandigarh ITF meet: Pranav topples top seed to enters pre-quarters, Suhitha wins easy

Published on Jan 03, 2023 12:35 AM IST

Pranav produced his best tennis to post the commanding win, edging out a 6-3 set early, and built off the momentum to close a straight-sets victory at the Chandigarh ITF meet

A player in action at the Chandigarh ITF meet inSector 10. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

India’s Pranav Karthik on Monday upset American top seed P Aayush Bhat 6-3, 6-4 to enter the pre-quarterfinals of the ongoing ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors for U-18 boys’ and girls’ categories, being organised at the Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association Stadium, Sector 10.

Pranav produced his best tennis to post the commanding win. He edged out a 6-3 set early, and built off the momentum to close a straight-sets victory.

Timofei Derepasko of Russia, meanwhile, defeated Hitesh Chauhan 7-5, 6-4. Second seed Donghyun Hwang of Korea and Ke Hau Hung of Chinese Taipei also advanced into pre-quarterfinals in the boys’ singles matches.

In the girls’ singles competition, meanwhile, India’s top seed Suhitha Maruri and third seed Sonal Patil entered the last-16 with commanding wins. While Maruri ousted Julia Daroszewska from Poland 6-1, 6-2, Patil dropped just one game en-route a 6-0, 6-1 win over Tamanna Takoria.

Youngster Maya Rajeshwaran Revathi came out on top of the topsy-turvy contest, beating Angeles Rizo Rodriguez from Mexico 1-6, 6-2, 6-0. United States’ Maya Datta, Belgium’s Indira Lepaze, Thailand’s Lidia Fodgorichani and Hungary’s Kitti Molnar also moved into the pre-quarterfinal round.

