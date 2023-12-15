Chandigarh: Jaibir, Raza emerge as golf champions in CGC golf tourney

Jaibir Singh Kang and Raza Kaur emerged as gross winners in the boys and girls categories, respectively, during the Indian Oil Junior and Sub Junior Open Golf Tournament which concluded at the Chandigarh Golf Club on Thursday. Over 95 children took part in the Indian Oil Junior and Sub Junior Open Golf Tournament at the Chandigarh Golf Club. (HT)

Jaibir shot 71 while Raza shot 77 to claim top spots. Over 95 children took part in the tournament. In the putting competition 17 participants were present.

In category A, among the boys, Ajaypal Singh Bajwa emerged the winner with a score of 75 and among the category A of girls, Charvi Vaid emerged the winner with a score of 78.

In the category A of boys, victory was hard fought with the winner as well as first and second runner up scoring a round of 75.

Similarly, in Category B, Ranvijay Singh Gill and Precious Bansal scored 79 and 77 to win in the boys and girls category.

The list of all winners in all categories is on display at the CGC.

Prizes were awarded by Dr Monika along with Rupi Brar, an Asian Games gold medalist and Arjuna awardee.