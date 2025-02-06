Chandigarh junior girls state football c’ship: GMSSS-22, Stephen’s log easy wins

Teams of the Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS), Sector 22 and St Stephen’s School, Sector 45, registered easy wins in the Chandigarh Junior Girls State Football (League) Championship played for KB Malik Memorial U-15 Trophy. Players in action during the Chandigarh junior girls state football championship being held in football ground of Sports Complex, Sector 46, Chandigarh. (HT Photo)

GMSSS-22 defeated GMSSS Dhanas 2-1 in the first match of under-15 girls at the football ground of Sports Complex, Sector 46.

Pranshi scored the first goal in the 20th minute for the Dhanas team, while Ritika from GMSSS-22 equalised the score in the 22nd minute. The score was 1-1 in the first half.

In the second half, both teams were trying to score goals. Himanshi of GMSSS Dhanas scored an own goal in the 30th minute. Following this, the GMSSS-22 got the lead and won the match by 2-1.

In the second league match of the day, St Stephen’s-45 defeated Spell Villa FC by 1-0. Both teams started well and kept trying to score goals.

The score on the board was 0-0 till halftime, but Mahi Manjot of St Stephen’s scored in the 45th minute. She gave the team three points with a thrilling 1-0 win.

In the third match, Himalayan FC defeated GMHS RC-1 Dhanas 5-0.

They were leading 2-0 till half time. Rabia scored two goals in the 8th and 10th minutes. In the second half, Himalayan FC ‘s Aarushi scored in the 32nd, Jiya in the 39th and Ekma in the 48th minute, giving the team a big win.

In the Chandigarh sub-junior girls state football (League) championship for KB Malik Memorial U-13 Trophy, St Stephen’s-45 team logged a win. They defeated GMHS RC-1 Dhanas by 2-1. Stephen’s-45 got three points with this.

Velocity FC got a walkover in the second match of the day. Their match was with GMSSS-37, who did not arrive for the match. GMSSS-22 won in the third match of the day. They defeated Government Model Senior Secondary School -21 by 2-0.