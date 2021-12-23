Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh junior roller skating team wins gold in national championship
chandigarh news

Chandigarh junior roller skating team wins gold in national championship

Riding on brilliant performances, the Chandigarh junior team won the National Roller Skating Championship held in Dhelpur, Punjab, by beating Haryana 3-0 in a thrilling tie-breaker finish
The Chandigarh junior roller skating team which won the national championship. (HT Photo)
The Chandigarh junior roller skating team which won the national championship. (HT Photo)
Published on Dec 23, 2021 02:51 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Riding on brilliant performances, the Chandigarh junior team won the National Roller Skating Championship held in Dhelpur, Punjab, by beating Haryana 3-0 in a thrilling tie-breaker finish. Angad, Yuvraj and Jujhaar scored the goals while goalkeeper Ankush made fabulous saves. The team coached by Sarabjit Singh Mangat won a gold medal in the tournament after 17 years.

Praising the team’s performance, Mangat said, “The team performed so well that no opposition team could even score a goal against them. Ankush did a fine job as goalkeeper along with Gursharan Singh, who scored 18 goals in the four matches.”

The Chandigarh team took part in an extensive preparatory camp ahead of the nationals and now the city skaters are going to compete in the upcoming school national skating tournament.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 23, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out