For the love of art, architecture, and culture of the City Beautiful

With an aim to spread awareness about art among the youth of the city, the Chandigarh Lalit Kala Akademi (CLKA) has started a new initiative of school programmes, art workshops, and lecture series, especially for school and college students of the City Beautiful. Deepika Gandhi, associate professor, Chandigarh College of Architecture, delivering a lecture on art and architecture in the city (HT Photo)

The first in this unique series was a lecture and an audio-visual presentation by Deepika Gandhi, associate professor, Chandigarh College of Architecture, on ‘Art and architecture in Chandigarh’ at Government High School, Sector 52, Kajheri, Chandigarh.

Gandhi gave an in-depth talk on art amalgamating into the architectural elements of the city. She also elaborated on what makes Chandigarh and its architecture one of the most celebrated in the region.

Deepika said, “I wanted to make students aware of the fact that art is not just something you draw on paper or carve into a sculpture, it is also in the concrete structures around us, especially in Chandigarh, like the Gandhi Bhawan or the Capitol Complex. And we focused on government school as the exposure to art is comparatively low there.”

“I started with how ancient Indian temples have arts on them and how this is not a new concept for us. And then I focused on Chandigarh,” she added.

The lecture also touched upon Chandigarh becoming a symbol of growth and development as per the then leaders’ vision.

“These art sensitisation events are focused on uncovering various art forms, artists and facets of Chandigarh’s legacy of art and architecture,” said CLKA chairperson Bheem Malhotra.

“Gandhi gave insights into the planning and the concepts involved in shaping of the city the way it is. She highlighted the fact that the city was a creative result of Le Corbusier and his team that had architects like Maxwell Fry and Pierre Jeanneret,” he said.

Malhotra added that this new and unique initiative will go a long way in bringing students closer to art, architecture, and culture.

